Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 18,777 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.10% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,924,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOTI opened at $28.88 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95.

