Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.36. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $194.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

