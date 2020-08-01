Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.