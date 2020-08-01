Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $314,318. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.42 million, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $132.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

