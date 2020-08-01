Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,467 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 47.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,715,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 977,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 294,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 829,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $94.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

