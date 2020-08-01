Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 480.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $175.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

