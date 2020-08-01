Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $3,060,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $5,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock worth $27,098,149. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB opened at $229.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.30. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

