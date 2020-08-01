Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16,575.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

