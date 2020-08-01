Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 78.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 636,988 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1,089.8% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 216,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 198,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth $752,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 130,664 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

