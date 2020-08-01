Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 556.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 233,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 197,979 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 223,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,275,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SEIC stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.