Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

