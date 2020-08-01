Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142,772 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 201.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 143,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95,890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 57.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMRK shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

