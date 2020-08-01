Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,547 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 249,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 51,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $48.17.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.