Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 93,115 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Amcor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 41,608 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,537 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,065,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,248,000 after buying an additional 1,678,061 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.