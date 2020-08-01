Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,725 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.18.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $2,829,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

