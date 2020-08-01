Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 165.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,377,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,441,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

