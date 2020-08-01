Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 110.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after buying an additional 231,676 shares during the period.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $480,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,169,713.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

