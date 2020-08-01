Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,534 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2,286.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of TXT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.67. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

