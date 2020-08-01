Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,756 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wix.Com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,608,000 after buying an additional 40,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wix.Com by 1,648.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after buying an additional 501,169 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Wix.Com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 365,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,804,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $290.48 on Friday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $299.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.02 and a 200-day moving average of $174.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $205.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.06.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

