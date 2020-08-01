Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,481 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 219.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter.

PIE stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

