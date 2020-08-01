Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 264 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $310.60 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $312.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.57 and its 200 day moving average is $267.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.18.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

