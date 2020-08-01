Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,678 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 41.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $906,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.