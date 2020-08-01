Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,729 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,446,000 after buying an additional 874,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,417,000 after acquiring an additional 203,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,638 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,552,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,750,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,072,000 after purchasing an additional 171,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.61 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

