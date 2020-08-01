Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 753 Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd alerts:

Shares of MHN stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.