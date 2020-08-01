Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $3,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,331,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $6,193,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,420,018 shares of company stock worth $258,232,306. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.79.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

