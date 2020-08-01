Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 36.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 105,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

