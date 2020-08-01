Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 82,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $172,000.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $19.18 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

