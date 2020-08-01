REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

RDHL stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $279.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.72. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 883.97% and a negative return on equity of 125.23%. Research analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.