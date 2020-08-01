Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $0.86. Regency Mines shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,971,947 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75.

Regency Mines Company Profile (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.