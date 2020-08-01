Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

LECO stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

