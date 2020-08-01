Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wix.Com Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wix.Com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wix.Com’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WIX. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.06.

WIX opened at $290.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.15. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $299.83.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.