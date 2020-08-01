Research Analysts Set Expectations for HomeStreet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $78,615.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $61,877.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,745.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,676 shares of company stock valued at $463,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

