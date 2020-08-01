Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $11.97 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $13.65.

In other Retractable Technologies news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,126 and sold 46,000 shares valued at $389,720.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 229.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

