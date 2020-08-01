Reviewing Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Upland Software alerts:

77.7% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Upland Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -23.79% 18.86% 4.97% Citrix Systems 24.11% 201.80% 14.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upland Software and Citrix Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $222.64 million 3.91 -$45.37 million $1.41 24.41 Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 5.85 $681.81 million $4.13 34.57

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upland Software and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 6 0 3.00 Citrix Systems 1 6 7 1 2.53

Upland Software presently has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.80%. Citrix Systems has a consensus target price of $152.77, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Upland Software has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Upland Software on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both. Its workspace services also comprise Citrix Endpoint Management enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data people need for business productivity. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising Citrix ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller designed for organizations undergoing digital transformation; and Citrix SD-WAN that enhances applications delivered from the legacy data center, cloud, or SaaS. Further, it provides content collaboration offerings that include Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.