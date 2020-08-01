Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 350 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 334 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 371.50.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

