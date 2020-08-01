Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

