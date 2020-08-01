Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 131.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 520.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,215,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at $1,191,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 534,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 191,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

SABR opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

