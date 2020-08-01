Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.94

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and traded as high as $29.28. Safestyle UK shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 508,114 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

