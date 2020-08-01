Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The company had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million.

SBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

SBH opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 92,325 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $265,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.