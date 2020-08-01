Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Sanmina worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sanmina by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

