SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.24

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.24 and traded as low as $17.65. SB One Bancorp shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 299,736 shares trading hands.

SBBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBX)

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

