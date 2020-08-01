Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.16.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.51. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 24,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $4,085,235.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,415,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

