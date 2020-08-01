Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Select Energy Services worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 39.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTTR stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.10. Select Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

