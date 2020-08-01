Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of SMTC opened at $55.73 on Friday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 84,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Semtech by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

