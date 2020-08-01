Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 111.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 509,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 268,732 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

