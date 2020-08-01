Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million.

MCRB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $3.74 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $272.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 633,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

