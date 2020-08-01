Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $8.21 on Friday. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.