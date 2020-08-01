SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 23,180 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 132.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Carpenter Technology worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE:CRS opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

