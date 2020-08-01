SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

