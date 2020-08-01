SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $64,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,461 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $22,891,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $21,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

